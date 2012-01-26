Bridgestone “Performance Balls and Puck”

Bridgestone’s teaser for the Super Bowl hinges on a really big announcement. No matter what it ends up being, right now you can still enjoy seeing the likes of Steve Nash, Deion Sanders, and Tim Duncan horsing around with engineers in this teaser. If we’re to take it at face value, though, then the company is going to officially announce its entry into the world of sports gear manufacturing.

Someday, all sports equipment will be made out of tire tread. It is inevitable. You can’t stand in the way of progress–you can only cheer it on or get run over by it, letting the tire tracks of the unstoppable future mark you for life.

