Have we learned nothing from Caesar?

In perhaps their feistiest commercial yet, the Careerbuilder chimps make a hapless corporate drone’s working life a living hell.

Career Builder says it brought back the chimps by audience demand, but that’s not going to fly with animal rights watchers (and, frankly, just most people today) who look askance at the practice of using chimps in commercials.

Watch past Career Builder spots below.

With chimps:

And without: