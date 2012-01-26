Sketchers “Dog Track”

Here is what we know about Sketchers’ upcoming Super Bowl spot based on this teaser: 1.) it will involve an almost impossibly adorable French bulldog named Mr. Quiggles, 2.) he will be running on a doggy race track against many other canine specimens better-suited to racing, 3.) he will be wearing tiny, red running shoes, and 4.) we don’t need to see anything else in the world except for this ad. Right now!