Samsung “The Next Big Thing”

It looks like Samsung is sticking with what works. Once again, the company is ripping a page out of Apple’s own playbook, and using it to make the tech juggernaut look like the uncool option. Just as totally hip Justin Long’s Mac once made hopelessly nerdy John Hodgman’s PC look like the choice consumers wanted to avoid being likened to, here again we have “fanboys” camping out for what’s clearly intended to be the next iteration of the iPhone. Watch the clip for more proof that nobody likes to be looked at as lame.