Firstbank “Customer Service”

Apparently, FirstBank has a vested interest in playing up their avid devotion to customer service. In the company’s upcoming Super Bowl ad from TDA Advertising (a regional spot that will only appear in Colorado), FirstBank doesn’t even feel the need for any good old fashioned Super Bowl Commercial razzle dazzle, instead offering to quietly wait out most of the runtime so viewers can make a quick run for the restroom. While the ad certainly flatters itself that viewers responding to a call from nature would seek permission to go, it’s nice for everyone to know they won’t be missing anything outrageous during what’s apparently a very brief bathroom visit.

FirstBank is so customer-oriented, in fact, that it even released the ad online in advance of Game Day. How thoughtful!