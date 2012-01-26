Wilco And Popeye–Together At Last

Olive Oyl finds herself with some unexpected romantic options in this video for “Dawned On Me” from Wilco’s The Whole Love album.

The video, directed by Darren Romanelli and made in cooperation with King Features, brings Popeye and the rest of the gang back after a long time at sea–it’s been 30 years since the characters have appeared in hand-drawn form. It’s also the first video Wilco has made in over 10 years.

Previously, Popeye artists Frank Caruso and Ned Sonntag had paid tribute to the band in a Sunday comic strip panel.