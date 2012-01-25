advertisement
Gamers Hear Call of Duty From Amnesty International

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Imagine if you could harness the energy of the millions of hours that the millions of gamers around the world spent (seven million people a day spending an average of 58 minutes each in-game) playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Some Dutch creatives did just that with this (possibly spec) initiative on behalf of Amnesty International. Tayfun Sarier, Stefan Rijsmus, and Felix Hoffmann, aka Strange Day, created a mod for COD that allows players to rescue the wronged. Players can purchase the mod for $1, with funds going to Amnesty, and they can also indulge in the action of rescuing victims of human rights violations.

