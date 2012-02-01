Chevrolet “Happy Grad”

And we have a winner. “Happy Grad” takes top honors in Chevrolet’s contest to find a user-generated commercial worthy of being seen during the Super Bowl. The winning spot features an about-to-be-disappointed young man who mistakenly assumes the new car in front of his house is his graduation gift. (Turns out, it’s a mini-fridge.) One only wonders if the young man’s overzealous celebration in the commercial was mimicked by the ad’s creators when they found out they won the contest.

https://youtu.be/SeChAbQYSOU