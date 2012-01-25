Priceline “Last Deal”

It’s neither long nor tearful but it is, in fact, a goodbye. After several years of giving Priceline commercials that “William Shatner” kind of feeling, the famously hammy actor is retiring his Negotiator character in advance of something special Priceline has planned for the Super Bowl. From the beginning, the Negotiator was always a selfless individual who would give anything to help others save a little money, but in this final ad, he gives his own life for the cause. Good night, Sweet Prince.