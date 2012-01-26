advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

JC Penney Just Says No To The Status Quo With New Campaign

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

110-year-old retailer JC Penney has launched a major new ad campaign that encourages consumers to reject frustrating sale experiences. The ad efforts, as well as a new logo, product lines, and pricing policies, are part of a major brand overhaul planned by Apple exec turned JC Penney CEO Ron Johnson.

The new campaign, from Mother New York, includes TV and outdoor ads and a Facebook page where visitors can scream into a “No Meter” to measure their frustration level. The spot, shown here, depicts various shoppers screaming their displeasure with flyers, lines, and other bad sale-related experiences.

The campaign paves the way for the marketer’s new “Fair & Square” price structure, which rolls out February 1. A new approach to pricing is one component of sweeping changes that Johnson plans to introduce at the chain. The retailer will also rethink store layouts, including the creation of a “Town Square” space in high traffic areas and introduce new designer lines.

JC Penney ad in Herald Square
JC Penney’s new logo
JC Penny on Facebook
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life