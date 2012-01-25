Kama Sutra Gets A New Look

In the new Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition of the Kama Sutra, artist Malika Favre untangles the messy language of love by spelling it all out, one letter at a time.

This latest edition of Vatsyayana’s ages-old tome, basically Sex: The Owner’s Manual, features colorful artwork from Favre, depicting partners shaped into letterforms while, as the Brits say, on the job. This provocative addition to Penguin’s Graphics Deluxe series arrives January 31st–two weeks before a certain holiday for which such a book might prove useful.