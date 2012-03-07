The Future Of Service Is Data

A homeless shelter in Topeka, Kansas, desperately needs haircuts for its clients; a barber down the street would gladly give free haircuts. Unfortunately, neither knows the other exists. There are millions of good intentions floating around the world and an equal number of needs. Currently, there is no efficient way for them to find each other. In other words, the marketplace of pro bono service is broken.

In the information age we live in, data makes the world go round. It makes nearly all of our experiences more personalized and delightful–for example, finding driving directions with the least amount of traffic, discovering the right piece of music or making a reservation at the perfect restaurant.

Data has the same potential for service. Data can help unveil social issues in a more immediate and accurate way. It can also connect people with ways they can do something, by surfacing opportunities they didn’t even know existed. In other words, data helps us better identify the demand and supply for service. Let me start with the demand side of data for service opportunities.

Ushahidi (the Swahili word for “testimony” or “witness”) is a nonprofit technology company that has developed an online crisis-mapping tool. The software collects information, visualizes it, and generates real-time, interactive maps. They do this to report on wars, elections, famines, or just crime trends. During the Haiti earthquake, this tool analyzed text messages in real time to direct aid workers to where help was needed. The platform aggregates critical and timely information (or data), and makes it available on a platform that allows people to take action. The availability of this specific data, offered by people like you, literally saved lives.

What about the supply side of data for service? I believe that this is where the real opportunity lies for data to make a difference. Each of us are able to use our skills and experience to make an impact on the world, either as individuals or collaborating as a team to create crowd-sourced knowledge. There are many organizations aggregating data offered by individuals and connecting this information to needs, but one of my favorite is Sparked.com.

Sparked.com is the world’s first microvolunteering network and is a great example of how data can create more relevant and impactful service opportunities for individuals. Sparked.com sends challenges to you online that are targeted to your unique skill set and the causes about which you are passionate. The platform also allows you to join a community of other like-minded professionals when answering a challenge so you learn from others’ solutions. And one of the most magical parts of this network is that many of the challenges require less than 30 minutes of your time to answer and make an impact.