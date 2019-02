This is just your garden variety commercial for a Japanese department store.

And garden variety commercials for Japanese department stores can look like they were directed by Michel Gondry (as this one was said to have been). Especially when they feature giant extremities rendered in a purposefully DIY fashion.

But the ad, out of Asatsu-DK Tokyo, just looks (sort of) like a Gondry creation (see below).

Here’s another ad from the retailer:

Here is a commercial that was directed by Michel Gondry.