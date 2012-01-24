The 10 Best Super Bowl Spots Of The Modern Era

Here at Co.Create, we’re firm non-believers in the “things were better back in the day” school of thought. Things, creativity, life, tend to generally get better.

And yet.

It seems as though the hype around Super Bowl advertising has grown in inverse proportion to the quality of the commercials. This is because at some point, someone figured out a Super Bowl formula, and the formula, once a handy guideline, became an overused recipe for winning increasingly meaningless AdMeter status. The broad comedy, the set-up/payoff/kicker structure that advertisers like Budweiser used to such great effect through the years were copied too many times with too few, and too slight, ideas at the core. Spots started to look the same, which is not what you want when you’re spending $3.5 million for media time. Of course there are always exceptions–brands that make the most of the scope of the media venue and the nature of the audience, but don’t forget to be original and entertaining. And there will be this year too.

Here, in anticipation, a rundown of some of the best modern-day Super Bowl spots (i.e., spots from the last several years, so no “Mean Joe Green” here. Those were different times). Use them as a yardstick against which you can measure your disappointment with most of this year’s crop of ads, or as a promise of the inevitable, rare moments of excellence that await us in Super Bowl XLVI.

Tide “Interview”

This 2007 spot from Saatchi & Saatchi New York and director Calle Astrand marked the first time P&G had sent Tide to the Super Bowl. And the brand came ready to play, with a spot that was accessibly hilarious without being vulgar.

Coca Cola “It’s Mine”

A big production number that retains charm, this 2008 spot from Wieden + Kennedy and director Nicolai Fuglsig (who is set to helm the upcoming feature Brass Monkey) is pure Coke.