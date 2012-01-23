“Getting Up”: How A Locked-In Graffiti Artist Inspired The Impossible

It all started with a date night. Mick Ebeling, a Venice, CA-based executive producer and animation studio owner, had hired a babysitter and was taking his director-wife Caskey to an art show. What could have simply been a lovely evening spent sipping wine and looking at pretty pictures with artsy types turned into a five-year journey that lead to a locked-in artist being able to express himself, the creation of groundbreaking technology, and Getting Up: The TEMPT ONE Story , a documentary about the process.

The art show, back in 2007, was a benefit for Tony “TEMPT ONE” Quan, a legendary graffiti artist and founder of culture mag Big Time. In 2003, at age 34, he was struck by ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease), a degenerative neuromuscular disorder that renders the body completely immobile but leaves the mind–and creative spirit–intact. That night, a who’s who of the graff scene–including Shepard Fairey and Barry McGee–had rallied to raise funds for their friend to enable him to live out his days comfortably at home. The Ebelings bought some art and then went home, thinking that was the end of a nice night out. Still, something about TEMPT’s story stuck with them and come the holidays they decided to donate to the TEMPT ONE Foundation on behalf of their company, The Ebeling Group, in lieu of corporate holiday gifts. In the process, they connected with TEMPT’s father Ron and asked him what they were raising money for. His answer: “We just want to communicate with him again.”

Editor’s Note Read Fast Company’s first story about TemptOne and the Eyewriter here.

That conversation was the catalyst for action. “I was like, what do you mean you can’t talk to him? That’s not right,” says Ebeling, who had falsely assumed that adequate communication systems were available to those with ALS. Instead, TEMPT and his family communicated through a rudimentary system in which he would spell out words by pointing to letters on paper with his eyes–think Diving Bell and the Butterfly. “It was one of those moments where you realize something that just shouldn’t be; that’s not something that should be limited by someone’s socioeconomic status. There are certain inalienable rights that people are entitled to, and I think being able to express yourself is one of them. It would be the equivalent of a kid saying they only eat one meal per day. You’d say, ‘that’s ridiculous, let’s change that.'”

Getting Up, directed by Caskey in her feature-length debut that just premiered at Slamdance, is the documentation of how Mick Ebeling, through his Not Impossible Foundation, along with a motley crew of international collaborators, changed TEMPT’s reality by inventing the EyeWriter, a low-cost, open-source DIY device that allows ALS sufferers to control a computer with the only thing they can move: their eyes.

In its straight-up chronicling of how the EyeWriter came together, Getting Up highlights the power of open collaboration. When Mick met TEMPT’s dad, he committed to two things: that they would be able to communicate with more than a piece of paper, and that TEMPT would be able to do his art again. As Ebeling says in his TED talk on the topic, he felt like he’d written a check his ass couldn’t cash. But in doing so, he found his way to Graffiti Research Labs–a group of technologists, artists, and hackers “dedicated to outfitting graffiti artists with open source technologies for urban communications”–who he flew out to Venice for a two-week coding jam in his living room. The result, after over a year of planning, was the first generation of the EyeWriter, built from cheap sunglasses from Venice Beach, some copper wire, and a PC web camera, and coding that is available for anyone to build upon. It was named one of Time Magazine’s top 50 inventions of 2010.

While the initial contraption came through on enabling TEMPT to express himself, if only basically, at that point the final shape of the film was merely a creative inkling. “We knew we were doing something important so we started documenting everything, pulling favors from friends and putting some money into it and capturing it just for the intention of capturing it,” says Caskey. The idea was that she’d collect a pile of footage and eventually hand it over to a documentary director. But with hours and hours in the can, they realized there was to be no handoff. “We were in too deep,” Caskey says. “Basically Mick just turned to me and said, ‘welcome to this film, you’re the director.'”

Produced by Jon Barlow (Beautiful Losers) and scored by Money Mark, Getting Up also serves as a portrait of the L.A. graffiti scene and the lasting impact of the loss of one of its most significant figures. For the uninitiated, it’s like a historical tour of the West Coast graffiti underground as told by its most prominent artists, showcasing the beauty, craft, and community surrounding this contentious art form. It’s also a touching portrait of friends unsure of how to deal with a fallen comrade who’s not exactly gone, and the renewed bond that comes with TEMPT’s ability to express himself again, which is most manifest when he once again contributes a piece to an art show.