Oscar Nominations: David Fincher’s Social Network

Someone should make a movie about David Fincher. The filmmaker, who directed last year’s Oscar-nominated The Social Network as well as this year’s expected-to-be-Oscar-nominated The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is famously difficult and enigmatic. He reportedly made Jake Gyllenhaal do several Zodiac scenes with a high fever, filmed 90 takes of the opening scene in The Social Network, and his battles with studio bosses over his first feature film, Alien3 were so extreme Fincher tried to pull his name off the movie. He swears like a sailor, forms psychologically complex bonds with his actors (“It’s fucking weird,” Dragon Tattoo’s Daniel Craig said of his director’s relationship with costar Rooney Mara,) and makes elegant, creepy, emotional movies that satisfy everyone but him. He’s like the Keyser Soze of filmmaking except we know something about him.

Fincher grew up in Marin, California and reportedly lived down the street from George Lucas. He knew he wanted to be a filmmaker from a very early age but was disdainful of the soft-boiled artiness of film school, opting instead to learn from the dudes who actually make the cameras run and the lights work. Prioritizing technical skill came in handy since Fincher arrived in Hollywood in the early ’80s just in time for the special effects boom, which also coincided with the rise of MTV. While most people were still thinking of music videos as radio singles you could see, Fincher saw the future and cofounded Propaganda Films, which became a sort of prestigious post-doc program for prodigy filmmakers like Spike Jonze and Michel Gondry; these auteurs-in-training honed their skills on commercials while making bank helping rock stars express themselves on camera.

Since then, Fincher has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s most mythic filmmakers. A man who makes weird movies bankrolled by The Man, viewed by the masses, and adored by the critics. But he doesn’t do it alone. Throughout Fincher’s multi-decade long career he’s collected an assortment of trusted collaborators who help him deliver his singular vision. Here is his constellation of key players.

1. Jeff Cronenweth, cinematographer. The son of Blade Runner cinematographer Jordan Cronenweth, his first gig as full-on DP was Fight Club and he’s since worked with Fincher on several films including Dragon Tattoo and The Social Network, both of which earned Cronenweth an Academy Award nomination for best cinematography. (He lost to Wally Pfister for Inception). Special Fincher-friendly skill: knows how to get the dimly lit, close-up, long shot, which makes everything feel intimate and unsettled. Like many Fincher collaborators, Cronenweth is also a top-tier commercials DP. See his work on Audi’s “Footsteps” below.

2. Angus Wall and Kirk Baxter, editors. “People will say there are a million ways to shoot a scene,” Fincher has reportedly said. “But I don’t think so. I think there’s two, maybe. And the other one is wrong.” Editing the work of a man with that attitude can’t be easy but this duo (Wall’s been with Fincher since 2002’s Panic Room, Baxter for the last few films) have it down. Their work on The Social Network won them the Academy Award and they’re nominated this year for Dragon Tattoo. Wall and Baxter are also A-List commercials editors–see below for Wall’s work on Heineken “Beer Run,” directed by Fincher and starring frequent collaborator Brad Pitt.