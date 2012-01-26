Adidas Makes Running Communal For Adizero Rush

Running isn’t just for gridiron giants, according to a new campaign for the new adidas adizero Rush shoe.

A pair of TV spots, created out of agency 180 L.A., depicts the whole universe of high school athletics, including the athletes as well as band members, cheerleaders, coaches, and fans. “The faster you are the further you’ll take them,” the spots concludes. The shoe itself is positioned as one of the lightest everyday running shoes, and so the ad idea, according to the agency, was to make running more inclusive and entertaining.

The spot was directed by Christopher Riggert out of Biscuit Filmworks (whose non-sporting work includes this searing commercial for Brother printers).