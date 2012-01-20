VFX Bake-Off: Visual Effects Wizards Break Down Oscar Contenders

For the latter, the Oscar race officially starts at the annual VFX Bake-Off, which showcases the 10 films (up from 7 last year) and their VFX supervising teams shortlisted for Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Visual Effects Branch puts on the three-hour event for its roughly 260 members and the public. The event provided an opportunity to hear from the VFX innovators themselves what was involved in bringing to life the Oscar contenders.

“There’s no greater synergy between arts and sciences than visual effects,“ said moderator and VFX Branch chairman Bill Taylor. “This year, we have five formats, including two 3-D formats, and one that’s actually on film!” (Which elicited notable applause.)

The VFX Branch’s 40-member steering committee, which votes on the nominees, winnowed this year’s 265 eligible films to the 10 that presented Jan. 20 at the Academy headquarters in Beverly Hills, CA. The resulting five nominees will be announced January 24, and the winner named during the 84th Annual Academy Awards broadcast Feb. 26 on ABC. The VFX teams each had five minutes to introduce their 10-minute clips, explain the challenges of their projects, and answer three minutes of questions from the steering committee. A red light bulb atop a stand onstage glowed when time was up.

”The red light bulb has been epoxied in place in honor of a famous director I shall not name,“ Taylor quipped, in reference to James Cameron once unscrewing the bulb so he could exceed his time allotment. (Even bigger applause.)

The 10 films–representing $5.5 billion in revenues so far–were: Paramount Pictures’ Hugo, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, and (with Marvel Studios) Captain America: First Avenger; 20th Century Fox’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes and X-Men: First Class; Fox Searchlight Pictures’ The Tree of Life; Walt Disney Studios’ Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides; Touchstone Pictures’ Real Steel; and Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.

The VFX teams explained how they created specific effects, composited shots together, created whole scenes and creatures from CGI, and infused emotion into non-human characters.