If Bugs Had Countries, What Would Their Flags Look Like?

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

The pest control industry has raised its creative game over the last several years. We’ve seen outdoor campaigns in the form of ant farms that spell out messages to passers-by and giant home-invading rat bands. But agency Master, Brazil takes a more elegant, chilling approach with a series of insect-made flags for Pest Services, Brasil.

The message here, “Don’t Let Your Home Become Their Nation,” is accompanied by a series of species-specific flags. An army of roaches emerging from a drain looks regal against green silk; rodents get a coat of arms and a motto roughly translating to “Bite and Breed;” and ants form a terrifying twist on the Canadian flag, with an ominously chomped leaf in the center.

Check out the flags of bug nation in the slide show.

