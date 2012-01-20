Coca-Cola At Sundance: A Marketer Explores What’s Next In Storytelling

What is the future of storytelling? And how can advertisers and marketers use technology to make their brand stories more immersive and interactive? These are some of the questions The Coca-Cola Company and agency McCann Erickson are exploring as the inaugural underwriters of the Sundance Institute’s New Frontier Story Lab.

The lab was created in October 2011 to support artists developing projects that combine film and new media technologies, and this year marked the first time that the art of storytelling was woven into the Sundance program as a key component. Coca-Cola’s involvement in the initiative and its presence at the film festival highlight the marketer’s own creative shift and the growing overlap between the brand and entertainment worlds.

The New Frontier Story Lab, held in October at the Sundance Institute in Park City, Utah, brought together eight teams of artists from varying disciplines to workshop their projects. Among those chosen to participate were Jigar Mehta and Yasmin Elayat, who were crafting an interactive documentary on the Egyptian uprising titled 18 Days in Egypt; Anthony Del Col and Conor McCreery, who were developing their comic book series Kill Shakespeare into feature film, game and theater experiences; director Chris Milk, who’s developing the transmedia project, Rome, and Chris Johnson and Hank Willis Thomas, who were working on Question Bridge: Black Males, a transmedia art project aimed at representing and redefining black male identity in America. All of the artists will showcase their work in the New Frontier area at Sundance.

Jonathan Mildenhall, Vice President, Global Advertising Strategy and Content Excellence at Coca-Cola, says the company is placing a priority on learning about, and getting involved in emerging forms of storytelling. “The Coca-Cola Company has been telling compelling stories about our brands for 125 years,” says Mildenhall. “We know story. However, it’s the ‘telling’ of stories that is becoming ever more complex and ever more exciting. This is because we have seen two massive shifts. One is the distribution of technology—the other is the distribution of creativity. Everyone is a storyteller, and with technology more and more people have access to tell theirs to other people all over the world. For The Coca-Cola Company to succeed we have to find ways of harnessing all of this creative goodness, inspire this creative goodness and curate this creative goodness.”

Coca-Cola also wants to demonstrate a commitment to learn from and work with all creative industries, Mildenhall says, noting that being a part of the Sundance Film Festival provides the company with the opportunity to establish direct relationships with production companies, directors, writers and producers.

Representatives from McCann and Coca-Cola–Scott Duchon, twofifteenmccann Chief Creative Officer; Michael Harris, twofifteenmccann Chief Strategy Officer; Brian DiLorenzo, McCann Chief Production Officer; and Nick Felder, Group Director, Film + Music Production, Coca-Cola–as well as executives from companies ranging from 42 Entertainment to Google were among the creative advisors on hand during the lab to offer the artists feedback on their works in progress.

Lance Weiler, an entrepreneurial filmmaker known for employing an inventive mix of storytelling and technology in films, including Pandemic, Head Trauma and The Last Broadcast, is also part of the New Frontier Story Lab. Weiler was brought in by McCann and Coca-Cola to take part as a creative advisor, and he continues to take part in a creative partnership with McCann and Coca-Cola–the marketer has announced an ongoing collaboration with Weiler for the next phase of the lab project.