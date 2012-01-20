Boggle’s New Anagram Ad Campaign Shakes Things Up

Minimalism is the name of the game in DDB Paris’ new ads for Boggle.

In the austere yet humorous campaign for the classic Hasbro game, a string of familiar round-edged dice adorned with letters are spread out on either side of a simple blue board with a fold line in the middle. (Apparently, Boggle is now played on a simple blue board with a fold line in the middle.) Much like the similarly no-frills recent ads for LEGO, the fun here is in the words. In order to remind once and future Bogglers of the potential for wit and naughtiness the game offers, each ad features inter-related anagrams; “Narcissism” matched with “Mans Crisis,” for instance.

The campaign is a subtle form of the agency’s sly French wit, on show in past work for Brandt Microwaves and rail company Voyages.

