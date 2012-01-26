Rutger Hauer Sings! How To Make A Cinema-Worthy Spot–For Butter

A meticulously choreographed, slickly edited sequence of fruit and vegetables being peeled, chopped, mashed, and more for a striking new TV commercial for Danish butter brand Lurpak required a dizzying array of film tricks, animated shortcuts, and sleight of hand stunts.

For the last several years, agency Wieden + Kennedy London has created a mouth-watering body of work for Lurpak that departs from standard butter fare; the ads have showcased food in a hunger-inducing way, but with a style that the tabletop world has generally lacked. The new 60-second film launched earlier this month to kick off a £10m national launch campaign for Lurpak Lightest Spreadable–the brand’s biggest new product launch in 10 years. Almost entirely live action, the ad features an eye-popping visual tour of food prep; it also features an original song composed for and sung by actor Rutger Hauer.

“We set out to challenge a number of widespread approaches and assumptions made about food,” explains Helen Foulder, head of account management at Wieden + Kennedy London, which has handled U.K. advertising for Lurpak since 2006 and won the global account for the brand from Saatchi and Saatchi in December.

“Healthy food marketing tends to be worthy and bland with health claims many can find confusing. The work we have done over a number of years with Lurpak, however, has been all about celebrating the joy of food. So for the launch of this new product–an even lower-fat product that doesn’t compromise on taste–we knew we had to do something different.”

The idea that eating a variety of natural foods spanning the vibrant colors of a rainbow keeps you healthy was the inspiration for the creative work, according to W+K London creative director Dan Norris. “We wanted to produce a sequence that would take the viewer through a rainbow of different colors and feature a variety of people preparing fresh foods in different ways,” he explains.

Editor’s Note Director Dougal Wilson isn’t exactly known for his tabletop work. Wilson is an acclaimed visual storyteller responsible for the monster John Lewis holiday spot featuring a remake of a classic Smiths track, and a string of influential videos like Coldplay’s “Life in Technicolor,” and Benny Benassi’s “Satisfaction.”

“The starting point, however, was to write a song (‘Cooking up a rainbow’) in praise of food for Rutger, the voice of the brand, to sing in his own inimitable way.” Hauer has been a key element of Lurpak’s U.K. advertising in recent years thanks to his distinctive enunciation, Norris explains. The song’s message is a simple one: “Healthy doesn’t have to be humdrum.”

At the same time the agency approached Dougal Wilson, who, though an award-winning commercials director working through London production house Blink with a track record in music videos, had not previously filmed vegetables or fruit. This was important, as Lurpak avoids specialist food photographers/directors to stay fresh and guard against visual clichés.