Lady Gaga And Harvard Launch Anti-Bullying Born This Way Foundation

On Feb. 29, Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, will launch the anti-bullying advocacy group in partnership with the Harvard Graduate School of Education, Harvard’s Berkman Center for Internet & Society, the California Endowment, and the John D. & Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. The MacArthur Foundation has offered generous funding to online nonprofit digital media efforts in the past.

According to press materials, the Born This Way Foundation will be dedicated to “digital mobilization to create positive change.” The Born This Way Foundation will mainly center on web anti-bullying campaigns; as the MacArthur Foundation’s Connie Yowell puts it, “This is a time of potential transformation in how young people learn, socialize, and engage in civic life because of digital media […] with new tools come new responsibility and sometimes painful unintended consequences such as bullying and challenges to safety. Lady Gaga is at the forefront of harnessing the power of digital media for her fans and encouraging them to be healthy and safe and to make meaningful change in this world.”

In reality, the Born This Way Foundation will likely launch web efforts similar to Dan Savage’s famous It Gets Better project. Details on the charitable foundation’s initial campaigns are still unknown (although sample pages are easily accessible via Facebook and Google); Gaga will be holding a press conference on Feb. 29 at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre. Since the campaign’s soft launch in November, the Born This Way Foundation has accumulated an impressive 38,000 Facebook fans.