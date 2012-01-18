DC Entertainment Reveals Its New Identity

If there is a common thread through most DC characters, it’s the concept of secret identities–Superman as Clark Kent, Batman as Bruce Wayne, Green Lantern as Hal Jordan. And no one knows who’s under the “V” mask.

DC Entertainment plays on that theme with its modernized, digital-friendly logo and brand campaign, which it unveils today and will begin appearing in March. The new overarching concept embraces the DC Entertainment corporate identity–which comprises publishing, media, and merchandise. That includes the three publishing imprints–DC Comics (superheroes), Vertigo (edgier fare), and Mad Magazine (humor)–plus movies, TV shows, video games, DVDs, and merchandising, most of which are distributed by Warner Bros. Thematically, the new look and feel imparts a sense of great storytelling, appeals to all ages, and is flexible across media, digital platforms, and characters.

“It wasn’t as obvious to the rest of the world as it was to the comic fans that Batman is from DC Comics or Sandman is a Vertigo character,” says John Rood, DC Entertainment’s executive vice president of sales, marketing, and business development. “Now that our audience has exploded beyond just a readership, we needed a way of making a more consistent connection between our properties and their parent brands.”

The brand ID is most whimsical in its malleability–particularly the logo’s animated ability to mold to the properties, characters, and media, especially in the digital space, where it becomes interactive.

“We didn’t want a static logo, but a living identity that could capture the power of our characters and storytelling,” says Amit Desai, senior vice president of franchise management. “What is special about DC content is the notion of a dual identity. When you think about our DC Comics superheroes, there’s a secret identity. When you think about Vertigo, it’s this notion of good vs. evil in many of the stories. And so, in addition to flexibility, the new logo communicates this idea of dual identity: There’s more than meets the eye. You have to take a closer look to understand the richness of our characters and stories.”

Hence, the reveal aspect of the corporate mark.