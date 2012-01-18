Lego Leaves It To Your Imagination In Its Latest Ad Series

If there’s one area where children are way ahead of the curve compared to adults, it’s in “playing.” Frankly, they’ve got the market cornered. Lego’s latest ad campaign, though, just might be able to reignite this long-forgotten skillset.

The connectable building block company’s new print ad series, by New York-based agency Pereira & O’Dell, forgoes splashy visuals for a minimalistic approach that’s long on copy. Each ad is set on a notepad with a single, gleaming Lego block in the upper left-hand corner. The Lego itself serves as inspiration for what’s written on the notepad, in the breathless narrative voice of an overstimulated child. It is a play-by-play description of the kind of play session that makes its own internal sense, but cannot be understood by anyone else who didn’t dream it up. ( E.g., “A giant blue spaceship was flying toward the Great Wall of China when it crossed the finish line of the Formula 1 race and it was full of angry Vikings…”)

Pereira & O’Dell has created a string of mind-expanding work for The Lego Group, ranging from a whimsical stop-motion film called “Click,” to an online community of the same name, and that’s to say nothing of the endless string of “unofficial” Lego videos, each more visually compelling than the next. So the agency took this campaign to the next frontier–the imagination. By including these fantastical descriptions in writing instead of bringing them to life in glorious Lego form, the ad asks us to envision the stream-of-consciousness stories for ourselves. Have a look through the slideshow above and let’s all reconvene here tomorrow for the first of many Lego-involved playdates.