Bigfoot Gets His Day In Court

In the “Live Free or Die” state, you are now free to videotape yourself as Bigfoot or Chewbacca or even the Loch Ness Monster on public land without paying a $100 permit fee or securing a $2 million policy for liability insurance.

The New Hampshire Supreme Court in Concord ruled on Friday that state park officials violated the free speech rights of independent filmmaker Jonathan Doyle, 31, by kicking him and his amateur film crew off Mt. Monadnock back in the fall of 2009. It’s something like a landmark case for auteurs in the double-rainbow generation–in which a trip to a state or national park, once bastions of tech-free peace and quiet, can be settings for viral videos.

State officials had alleged that Doyle, all hairy-backed in a Bigfoot Halloween costume he bought at iParty, was scaring fellow hikers with the suit and possibly endangering their safety. In Superior Court hearings spread over two years, the state had argued that the filmmaker’s YouTube videos were for-profit ventures subject to permit fees, and Judge Larry Smukler agreed, describing the one-camcorder operation as “a full-fledged commercial production.”

But anyone who’s watched Doyle’s amateur Bigfoot flicks can tell he’s not getting funding from Harvey Weinstein (and probably nothing even close to approval from George Lucas). His friends dressed as a pirate and Yoda (sporting an infomercial-style Snuggie) were non-professional actors. As he puts it, “I was just fooling around with my camera, nothing fancier than that.”

At the state Supreme Court hearing last November, several justices questioned the mountain of paperwork demanded of Doyle, who was doing nothing different than many of us do with cell phone cameras for family videos. They noted that a bride and groom–both wearing attention-grabbing “costumes”–would not need a permit. And what about the goofy dad getting YouTube clips of his toddler playing in the leaves?

Also at the hearing, the state made the case that Doyle’s camcorder and his requests to interview random hikers about rumored Bigfoot sightings ruined the sanctity and solitude of the hiking experience. But according to the New Hampshire Division of Parks and Recreation, Mt. Monadnock is the third most hiked mountain in the world after Japan’s Mt. Fuji and China’s Mt. Tai. Visitors to the mountain know up front that they will be tripping over fellow nature lovers.

Doyle, who has been represented pro bono by the New Hampshire Civil Liberties Union (NHCLU) said his intent was to use Bigfoot’s surprise appearance as a bonding opportunity for groups of strangers to laugh and interact with one another. Like a bunch of people at a dinner table texting to others, the filmmaker maintains that hikers don’t often make an effort to enjoy a shared experience with the “other cliques at the top.”