Colbert Super PAC: Romney Is A Serial Killer

If you’re going to do a campaign attack ad, there is, literally, no reason why you shouldn’t go straight to a serial killer narrative, complete with John Lithgow voice-over.

The first campaign ad out of the Stephen Colbert Super PAC, “Attack in B Minor For Strings,” does just that, taking Mitt Romney’s famous assertion that “corporations are people, my friend,” to a sinister conclusion.

Using Romney’s (and the Supreme Court’s) assumption regarding the status of corporations against him, the ad paints the GOP frontrunner as a serial killer, since, in his role at Bain Capital, Romney “carved up” companies “and got rid of what he couldn’t use.” The ad urges pro-corporation voters to stop Romney before he kills again.

The ad is the latest salvo in The Colbert Report host’s ongoing mockery of/tutorial on the U.S. election system. Demonstrating the deadly serious, airtight campaign finance rules that govern presidential runs, Stephen Colbert recently handed the reins of his much-discussed Super PAC to John Stewart, making the fundraising organ “The Definitely Not Coordinated With Stephen Colbert PAC.” And with that, Colbert made his “candidacy” official, announcing that he was “forming an exploratory committee to lay the groundwork for my possible candidacy for the President of the United States of South Carolina!”

Stewart announced the launch of the ad on the PAC site on January 15, noting that the ad would be rolled out “in a major ad buy that will blanket South Carolina from Charleston all the way to North Charleston.”

Update: The Super PAC has released a second ad, encouraging people to vote for Herman Cain.