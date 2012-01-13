“Parks & Rec” Makes ’90s Band Letters To Cleo A Trending Topic On Twitter

Kay Hanley flew from Los Angeles to Boston yesterday. She was picked up at the airport by her mother, a woman who–bless you, moms, for your old-fashioned ways–insists her child have an actual conversation rather than bury her face in a gadget. So it wasn’t until later that evening that Hanley plugged in. “I got to my hotel room,” she says, “and clicked on Twitter and was like, ‘What the whaaaaaaat?’”

This is what: Her band Letters To Cleo, which had been largely defunct for a decade, was having a moment. It was trending on Twitter. She had 40 new followers. The band had sold merchandise. And all because Ben Wyatt, Adam Scott’s character on NBC’s Parks and Recreation, spent last night’s episode bumming around in a Letters To Cleo t-shirt.

Editor’s Note For more on props in Parks & Rec, click through our hilarious gallery of Pawnee paintings and interview with Ian Phillips, the art director behind the oily, topless centaur versions of Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari.

Hanley knew the shirt would be on TV; she’d even tweeted about it the day before. But what she didn’t expect was the outpouring of support it would trigger. “It’s some dollars and cents, but also, it’s self-esteem points,” she says. “I was kind of blown away for all the love for Cleo that’s out there.”

Kay Hanley of Letters to Cleo

This is the kind of thing brand managers try hard to orchestrate–a spark in traditional media lighting an enthusiastic bang on social platforms. Companies like Bluefin have thrived for just this reason: When you track the chatter, you see not just who’s watching, but who’s caring. And even to a dormant brand like Letters To Cleo, the buzz isn’t wasted. “There’s plenty of musicians that have unfortunately passed away over the years, and people still market them,” says the band’s longtime manager, Michael Creamer. “There’s no reason not to continue to market Cleo. It isn’t going to make anybody rich, but it keeps the name out there in case they want to do something. They made great music. And it puts a little bit of money in all the members’ pockets.”

An old band’s t-shirt doesn’t just show up on TV. A lot must happen first.

In this case, the shirt began life last October, when Parks and Rec co-creator Michael Schur attended a charity musical event in Boston called Hot Stove Cool Music. (Its latest event is tomorrow.) He spotted Hanley there–she’s a regular–and turned fanboy: He loved LTC. When he went back to work, he decided to put Adam Scott’s character in an LTC shirt that showed the cover of their first album (and his favorite), “Aurora Gory Alice.” The network called Creamer to ask for clearance, which he happily gave.