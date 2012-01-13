This Is What A Weight Watchers Ad Looks Like. In France.

Tu Veux Ou Tu Veux Pas? The eternal question, especially when it comes to stuffing or not stuffing whatever doesn’t run away into your giant, slavering gob.

The gobs in this stylish French Weight Watchers ad are impeccably glossed and attached to women who don’t much look like they’ve tasted anything beyond nicotine and others’ self loathing in the last 72 hours. The ad was created by Fred & Farid Paris and directed by fashion photographer Rankin. It features the 1970 track “Tu Veux Ou Tu Veux Pas,” (You want to or you don’t) and urges you, the viewer, to “Stop Les Regimes” and to relearn eating.

It’s a far cry from your standard weight loss ads, which tend to feature repentant voluptuaries discussing how much more energy they have after going through “the program” and ensure viewers that there is absolutely no need to stop eating pizza.

Fred and Farid are known for creating ads that are alarmingly atypical for their category. This is the duo, after all that gave us this tale of woodland creatures for soft drink Orangina.