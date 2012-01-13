Wes Anderson Offers Visual Vocabulary Lesson With “Moonrise Kingdom” Trailer

[youtube B7LBojkMo8M?hd=1]

Technically, this is the trailer for Moonrise Kingdom, scheduled for limited release on May 25. But really, it’s a two-minute rundown of all of Anderson’s visual devices: Boy scout uniforms; kids dressed in elaborate bird costumes; camp; camp plays; a scavenger hunt; a lighthouse; handwritten letters; Tang; a coonskin cap; a wine-swilling Bill Murray; tents; a vintage record player; an eye patch; a moped in a tree; a box kite; Jason Schwartzman; Indian canoes; wood panelling–good god, the wood panelling… and more. All in two minutes. Wes Anderson, you have outdone yourself.