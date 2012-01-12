“Red Tails” Interactive Promo Puts You In The Cockpit

RedTails2012, a slickly-produced interactive promotional site for Lucasfilm’s Red Tails, buckles visitors into the seat of a P-51 fighter and sends them off on a daring mission to escort U.S. bombers to Berlin and protect them from Nazi fighter planes along the way.

Rookie pilots–who can sign in to play via Facebook Connect, although it isn’t required–simply mouse click away rapid fire to blast Nazi planes out of the air and sink Nazi battleships, unlocking content along the way, including a video on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen that features interviews with actual veterans.

These pioneering soldiers made up the first all African-American aerial combat unit, and the story of their World War II heroics is told in Red Tails, a feature film executive produced by George Lucas and directed by Anthony Hemingway.

In addition to playing an immersive flying game that is refreshingly easy to operate, visitors to RedTails2012.com also have the option of heading to a base and mousing around an airfield office full of clickable items like a desk drawer that contains files on the characters seen in the film and a manual containing specs and information on the P-51.

Additionally, the site, created by agency Dojo, hosts video interviews with the film’s cast, including Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard, three trailers, movie poster downloads and a list of events related to the film, which opens nationwide January 20.