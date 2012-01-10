It Takes Two To Fly Scandinavian Airlines

Masterminded by Crispin Porter + Bogusky Europe, the airline’s “Couple Up to Buckle Up” promotion is based on the premise that most busy lovebirds are more likely to shell out for a vacation if they actually, literally, sit down together to discuss it. Therefore, Scandinavian sent 100,000 selected members a “2 for 1” offer that can only be viewed by placing two separate mobile phones right next to each other. Romantically. Like couples do, when receiving simultaneous transmissions.

The unlocked offer comes in the form of a video featuring a man on one screen and a woman on the other, the Eiffel tower clearly visible in the background. Soon enough, while the onscreen(s) couple plays tonsil hockey, a discount code for a “2 for 1” trip to Paris spreads out across the phones. Couples itching to travel cheaply need both halves of the code in order to get the discount. No word yet on whether a similar Scandinavian promotion is planned for singles looking to visit Hedonism, though.

Couple Up to Buckle Up from Tobias Carlson on Vimeo.