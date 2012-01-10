advertisement
Chez Metro: Ikea Builds An Apartment In A Paris Subway

By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

Ikea has been putting it out there lately, with a number of campaigns designed to immerse people in the Ikea experience.

The latest: Ikea has set up an apartment in a Paris subway. To showcase solutions for small spaces, the Swedish brand, and French agency Ubi Bene, have built a temporary home in the Auber metro station. Five non-agoraphobes, chosen via the brand’s French Facebook page, will inhabit the cozy (54 square meters) space from January 9-14, while the commuters look on.

Ikea has a history of showing off its wares in public spaces. The brand has appeared in subways around the world previously, has created an apartment in a box on the streets of New York and, recently, Ikea in the U.K. invited 100 customers to sleep over in its Essex store.

