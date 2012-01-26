Real Estate Has A Very Aggressive Street Team

That’s one way to generate buzz. In the latest video by Real Estate, the band’s promotional team has a devotion that knows no limits. We first glimpse the trio, played by comedians Gabe Delahaye and Chris Gethard, along with newcomer Leah Giblin, cruising around town in a van plastered with Real Estate’s logo. Soon the crew starts accosting people on the sidewalk one by one, forcibly lodging headphones on at least one set of ears to try and win over new fans. After unsuccessfully attempting to bribe Sirius DJ Jake Fogelnest (apparently playing himself?) with cash and nose candy, the street team undertakes some extreme measures.