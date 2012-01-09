Toyota Yaris Wants To Hear Your Complaints

What gets you down when you get behind the wheel? Traffic jams? Speed bumps? Sunday drivers? Whatever your complaint, Toyota Yaris wants to hear it. In fact, the brand began soliciting annoyances from drivers in the U.K. via Facebook and Twitter on January 5. Some of the most interesting submissions will be turned into shout-outs–personalized rap videos–starring Gadget Master and Slick.

The colorful characters—Gadget Master is an animated MC, Slick his sidekick puppet–are famous in the U.K. for appearing in three music video-style commercials for Yaris as part of the “Outsmart Life”-themed campaign created by Saatchi & Saatchi London. The spots find Gadget and Slick rapping, using their rhymes to put lesser cars in their place. The target audience for Yaris–young people who live in the city and are thinking of buying a car–has formed an enthusiastic fan base for Gadget Master and Slick, so the agency decided “it was the next logical step to allow the public to interact with them and contribute ideas,” according to Saatchi creative director Rob Potts.

But why ask the public to share gripes? “Happiness has been done to death, so we’re getting stuff off our chest–as we know everyone loves to do, especially in a double-dip recession,” Potts cracks.

Starting January 12, the Saatchi creative department will spend 72 hours straight hunkered down in a studio creating as many shout-outs as they can for distribution on Facebook and YouTube. “From start to finish, we expect the entire process–submission to final bespoke film–to take 30 minutes,” Potts says, estimating that at least 100 shout-outs will be produced during the marathon session.