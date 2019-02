Japanese artist Hiroshi, skate lifestyle brand HUF, and skateboard distributor DLX teamed up to create a series of sculptures based on reclaimed decks.

Hiroshi transformed hundreds of skateboards from HUF and DLX into the multi-layered creations you see here, each one reflecting the personality of a DLX team rider.

The artist’s creations were shown at an exhibit hosted by Opening Ceremony in L.A. See more here and below.