Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Launches New Comic Creators

Robert Kirkman is best known for creating the best-selling comic book series that spawned AMC’s zombie apocalypse hit The Walking Dead–which returns Feb. 12–and serving as an executive producer. But lesser known is his partnership at Image Comics (a 20-year-old publishing house for creator-owned comics), where he runs its fastest growing imprint,

Skybound. Apart from publishing Kirkman’s own work, its goal is to discover and nurture the next generation of comic creators, pay them large enough advances to complete their projects, and develop them into film and television franchises.

Photo: Megan Mack

Since announcing the launch of Skybound at the 2010 San Diego Comic Con, the imprint has grown an estimated 200%, selling in some 100 countries–catapulted by the global popularity of Walking Dead and Kirkman’s ascent to pop culture personality. Here, he manages a six-person staff that oversees 30 collected editions a year, and six monthly titles–including Super Dinosaur, Invincible, Thief of Thieves, The Infinite, and Witch Doctor–which may increase to as many as 10 this year. So far, there’s interest from film and TV, but nothing Kirkman can discuss.

Kirkman, 33, juggles the creative and managerial aspects of his businesses by trusting his staff to do their jobs, branching out into genres that energize each other, and mentoring proactive talent that doesn’t require a lot of hand-holding.

“I’m pretty good at delegating, but I can be hands on when I need to be,” he says. “There are divisions of Skybound that I let others handle–like the two guys who oversee the international sales. I write somewhat fast. I work on comics in the morning, then spend five to six hours in the Walking Dead writers room, which is basically sitting in a chair talking about story. If I get too far behind, I’ll catch up on comics at night. It’s a juggling act, but I enjoy having my hand in so many pies.

“Working on so many different kinds of projects constantly fuels me,” he adds. “Walking Dead is heavy, dark drama. Invincible fluctuates between light and dark stories. Super Dinosaur is for all ages. The Infinite is time travel science fiction. I’m bouncing between genres, so I don’t get burned out.”

When it comes to nurturing new talent, Kirkman looks for creative teams with similar drive and resourcefulness, locating talent online (where he found the Witch Doctor creators), at comic conventions, and through referrals. “What really impresses me are people who are basically entrepreneurs, real go-getters already putting together their own projects, who have found a way around the business,” he says. “There are talented guys who know how to put a package together, but need help going to the next step. These are diamonds-in-the-rough I can take under my wing, and offer a bigger venue, marketing assistance, and much easier road.”