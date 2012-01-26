How To Steal An LG TV, Brought To You By LG

Crime may not pay, but it does yield some amusing viral marketing in a video that’s making the rounds online.

The sly ad for LG electronics, created by Y&R Amsterdam, features a young man’s attempt to pull off a caper worthy of a Bugs Bunny cartoon. Security-cam footage shows a jittery, but otherwise unassuming man in his late-20s skulking around an electronics store. Soon he begins walking in a very stilted, deliberate fashion directly toward the camera. It’s clear that the dude is trying to pull something, but from the security cam’s vantage, he appears not to be doing anything explicitly wrong.

Steal a moment away from whatever you’re working on, and click above to find out what he’s up to, and whether he gets away with it.