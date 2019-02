Bats are known for a lot of things: the word “vampire,” the namesake DC Comics superhero, and just being terrifying in general. However, if you’re willing to look past all that, and you decide to make a project of domesticating one of the pointy-eared flying mammals, at least have the courtesy to pick up a bathouse for the little guy. Although you may not be able to literally defang your bat (shudder), this is clearly the next best thing.