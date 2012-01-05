advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

And Anyone Who Says Different Is Selling Something

And Anyone Who Says Different Is Selling Something
By Teressa Iezzi1 minute Read

A candid Stephen Colbert drops the persona in a lengthy interview in the New York Times. Here. Colbert, known, counterintuitively, as a devout Catholic, talks about his childhood, the impact of the death of his father and two brothers, and his mother’s guidance.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life