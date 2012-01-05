Lipton Brisk Enlists Help From a Galaxy Far Far Away

Pepsi’s premiere iced tea brand is banking on Star Wars to build on the success of last year’s Eminem-centered Super Bowl spot, with a promotion pegged to February’s 3-D release of Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. More than just a series of ads, though, this initiative includes product repackaging, promotions, and the just-launched Brisksaber mobile game app.

“What really attracted us to Lucasfilms is, of course, it’s arguably the largest entertainment franchise in the world, constantly keeping itself fresh through cinema and TV and gaming and being on the forefront of technology,” says Eric Fuller, Brisk brand director. “We just felt they were really in sync with us, so we actually were the first to contact them.”

While purists may balk at seeing the fearsome Darth Maul and quietly noble Yoda reduced to the giant head/tiny body Claymation of Brisk’s ads, they’re bound to be outnumbered by Star Wars fans who appreciate seeing their beloved franchise take a gentle ribbing. (“Too old for this, I’m getting,” Yoda says at one point.)

Brisk’s signature animated ads debuted in the late 1990s with spots featuring the likes of Frank Sinatra, and was revived in early 2011 with web films centered around Danny Trejo and Ozzy Osbourne, both renowned for achievements in the field of badassery. With the new ads, though, the signature has been tweaked.

“Traditionally Brisk’s animation style is stop-motion, so we would create these very complex puppets that were essentially metal armatures wrapped in silicon,” explains Ian Kovilik, creative director at Mekanism, who handles most of Brisk’s ads. “But this year, because of the complexity of the campaign, we wanted to rethink the process. We decided to make it more efficient so we could put out more ads more quickly.”

The new ads are done entirely in CG, applying the familiar geometry and texture into the digital world. In order to make the CG look as much like stop-motion as possible, the team at Mekanism, which includes eight animators, even digitally inserted minor imperfections for an authentic look. Aside from the difference in animation, another big change is that while Brisk is still producing the familiar big, splashy TV spot, this time it’s in support of an app.