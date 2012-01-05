Your Guide To “The Thing” Mini-Remakes

When John Carpenter’s The Thing was released in 1982, it didn’t exactly soar at the box office (Spielberg’s E.T. happened to be released at the same time and its alien was maybe a touch more people-pleasing). But the film has since gone on to be hugely influential, at least judging by the spate of remakes and homages the story of shape-shifting aliens has inspired.

The film, which itself borrowed from an earlier film and novel, has since been reinterpreted as a video game, comic series and, of course, a prequel in 2011.

But the film has also inspired a mini-catalog of condensed remakes which perhaps most faithfully honor the original. Here are three of the best.

Pingu

Animator Lee Hardcastle delighted fans everywhere this week with his claymation rethink of Carpenter’s film, with Swiss children’s TV character Pingu standing in for the doomed Antarctic researchers.

Hardcastle’s version manages to be head-meltingly horrific and super adorable at the same time.

Here’s Hardcastle’s Making-of video

Legolambs