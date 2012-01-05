Facebook Timeline Used For Anti-Drug Message

The new Facebook Timeline currently doesn’t allow brands, but the Israeli Anti-Drug Authority has sidestepped that guideline with a PSA that uses the Timeline format to show the difference drug use can make to a life.

The ad, created by McCann Digital in Israel, shows a year in the life of one Daniel Barak–one side of a split-screen timeline showing his life clean and sober, the other showing the effects of what appears to be a meth addiction.

The simple, photo-driven timeline was created by an actual Daniel Barak, a copywriter at McCann who reportedly spent a few months growing a beard to help in the portrayal of his drug-addicted self. Since the timeline, technically, belongs to an individual, it may squeak past Facebook’s surely temporary no-brands policy.