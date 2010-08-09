iFive: HP’s Jodie Fisher Problem, Apple’s Ousted Engineer, Post-Plug BP Stats, Farrow Contradicts Campbell, VCs Muse Over Europe

1. Forty-eight hours after the shock resignation of Mark Hurd, the contractor who brought down the HP CEO has broken cover. Jodie Fisher, a former reality TV actress who worked in HP’s marketing department, has resolved the claim privately, she says. Through her lawyer, Gloria Allred, she expressed “regret,” but all eyes are now on HP, to see how the “scandal” will affect the firm.

2. The engineer behind the iPhone 4 launch has left Apple, reports The Guardian. The disappearance of Mark Papermaster, also responsible for the iPod, does beg the question: Jump or Pushed? (although the Wall Street Journal is convinced that he lost Steve Jobs’ confidence in him months ago) and stepping into the breach is Bob Mansfield. Daring Fireball’s John Gruber, unusually Apple-savvy for an outsider, has some interesting theories here and here.

3. Final stats on the Deepwater Horizon spill are beginning to emerge

now that BP has successfully capped the well. Cost to BP so far: $6.1

billion. Number of people working on the spill response: 30,800. Barrels

spilled: around 4.9 million. And the key question: what the jiggins is

BP going to do with the rest of the oil still in the

reservoir–estimated to be around $4 billion-worth of the black stuff?

It hasn’t a clue. Yerright. The Washington Post, however, is already looking beyond the disaster, and wondering how coastal residents affected by the spill, now working on the clean-up, will cope once the operation is scaled back.

4. Following Naomi Campbell’s “inconvenient” appearance at the International Criminal Court trial of former Liberian president Charles Taylor, it’s Mia Farrow’s turn to give evidence. It (the diamond) was, apparently, “huge.”