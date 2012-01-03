Brand Consultant Weighs In On 2012’s Indie Band Names

Ricky Gervais and Steven Merchant once invented a foolproof system for testing out whether a band’s name works. All you have to do is preface it with the following words, “Ladies and gentleman, please welcome to the stage at Madison Square Garden, __________!” If a band’s name doesn’t seem to work in that epic context, they’ll never hit it big.

In an overcrowded marketplace, musicians often struggle to distinguish themselves from the hordes of anonymous competition. One of the ways they often choose to do so is with attention-getting band names, like those seen in Pitchfork’s semiannual Upcoming Releases list, which came out yesterday. The names on this list are often an accurate harbinger of what’s popular with novice bands. Unfortunately, some groups end up flailing with preposterous miscalculations. A band name is nothing if not a brand name–if only these groups had visited a brand consultant first…

Addison Whitney is a full-service brand-consulting firm whose clients include Cadillac and Microsoft. In cultivating new brands, the company uses a linguistics evaluation process to weed out any potential negative connotations. Fast Company recently spoke with Brannon Cashion, president of Addison Whitney, to find out which band names from Pitchfork’s list have the best shot at success.

“Having the three ‘t’s in there makes it a little difficult to pronounce, especially if you have a lisp at all. It sounds like the name of an alternative kind of band, which is probably a good thing if that’s what they are.”

“I don’t perceive a band there. This seems like the same kind of name as LMFAO, even though it’s not an acronym. Doesn’t really feel like a band name. It actually feels more like a tagline.”

“Yeah, that’s definitely trying to be a bit controversial. They’re tying in religion and it definitely pushes the line. Coming up with band names right now is a bit like PR, at least in the old ‘any press is good press’ sense. Bands want to get noise out there in social media by being controversial in their name. If you’re trying to make an impact and trying to be memorable, you can’t name yourself something like The Smiths now.”

“Oof. Now that one hurts to even say it. I could never see a commercially successful band with that name. I could only imagine what they’re trying to say. Plus it’s too long, and complex, it would get mixed up a lot. One of the things that should almost be a cost to entry is the ‘catchphraseness’ of the name; how pithy is it? How are you gonna put Pulled Apart By Horses on a banner? It would have to be 3-point font to fit.”