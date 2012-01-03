Art + Science Project: “X is For X-Ray” And The Work of Hugh Turvey

The old adage “It’s what’s on the inside that counts” seems less hokey and more relevant when talking about Hugh Turvey’s art. The London-based photographer has made a name for himself by applying the technical aspects of X-ray images to everyday objects. The result? A stunning array of photographs that are a perfect blend of technology and art. “I was renowned for pulling things apart and rebuilding them…incorrectly,” says Turvey of his childhood. “My concept of transparency has become more loaded with age [and is now] somewhere between shaman and science.”

And it’s the “science” aspect that’s the key to his art. Turvey occupies the unique role as artist in residence at the British Institute of Radiology. His most recent project–a new iPad app called X is For X-Ray–gives readers an interactive peek inside everyday items.

Photograms, images captured by placing objects on photographic paper and exposing them to light, were popularized by 20th century artist Man Ray, who took the liberty of calling them “rayographs.” Years later, Turvey is now adding a little something extra with what he refers to as “xograms.”

“X-rays are wavelengths of energy. Photograms [expose objects] to visible-light wavelengths of energy. ‘Xogram’ is my term to define the same technique using the X-ray wavelength of energy for artist purpose,” Turvey explains.

When it comes to choosing which item’s innards to display, Turvey says he’d be remiss to judge a book by its cover. “If you think you have seen everything, you can be guaranteed you have seen nothing,” he says. “I have really only touched on the surface of the artistic pursuit of transparency, and I have a long way to go.”

But it’s fair to note he’s made considerable progress so far.

Turvey’s revealing photographs aren’t just garnering praise within artistic circles–he’s actually been able to apply his technique in a more commercial aspect by creating images for movies and ad campaigns. The British Institute of Radiology saw (or didn’t see) something in Turvey’s work three years ago, dubbing him their first ever Artist in Residence. “They saw a large exhibition I put on in London in 2009 and invited me in for a chat,” says Turvey. “The result has been a wonderful relationship exploring new ways to disseminate X-ray imagery with public engagement as an educational tool and art.”