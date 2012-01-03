Axe Declares “Anarchy” With New Graphic Novel

It’s a bird… it’s a plane… it’s… a guy trying to score? Thanks to Axe Body Spray ’s latest venture, fans of the brand may find themselves animated in the pages of a new graphic novel. It’s a canny move for the men’s grooming product company, which has finally found a way to reach the aspiring lothario who enjoys both smelling like tropical salad mist and reading comic books.

The story of Axe’s comic, Anarchy, will center on two new fragrances that, per the brand’s time-worn script, cause wide-ranging, booty-related consequences when introduced into the world. The company claims that Anarchy will be the first comic created in real-time and shaped by the suggestions of its readers. Fans can weigh in on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter about whether the exaggeratedly attractive policewoman should swoon for the irresistible street tough who smells like something called “Cool Metal,” and also where the action takes place. (Let’s face it–it will probably be Gainesville, Florida.)

The comic books will roll out starting January 10th through April 30th, but eager readers can get started by watching the video below.