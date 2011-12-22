Benetton Beats Swords Into Plowshares, Sort Of

Benetton launched its “Unhate” campaign last month with some attention-getting posters of world leaders swapping spit. As part of the campaign, created by 72andSunny, the brand also oversaw the creation of an Unhate Foundation to work with individuals and organizations around the world to foster a culture of tolerance.

The foundations’s first initiative is The Dove of Peace, a sculpture covered with spent shells that will be displayed in the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

Benetton enlisted a group of students of the University of Tripoli to help artist Erik Ravelo (Kiré) cover the sculpture in 15,000 shell casings. The sculpture will be donated to the city on December 24.

Benetton will also publish a special edition of its Colors magazine telling stories of people affected by war, and by a short film by Brazilian director Fernando Grostein Andrade about a Brazilian initiative to introduce vulnerable kids to filmmaking.