The Game & Tyler, the Creator Battle It Out in Padded Cells

Just in time to mitigate all that cloying cheer heading into the holiday weekend, director Matt Alonzo and rapper The Game have released a not-particularly festive video for the latter’s track, “Martians vs. Goblins,” from his The R.E.D. Album. The clip takes place inside of a spooky mental hospital with blood-splattered walls and dull lights set to stutter. Its title comes from the guest stars: self-proclaimed Martian, Lil Wayne, and Tyler, the Creator, whose most recent album was called Goblin. The Game spends most of the runtime being wheeled around, straightjacketed, and strapped to a gurney, an unsavory look beaming out of his beastly contact lenses. While The Game trades cleverly crude barbs with rising rapper Tyler, who is trapped in a padded cell here, Lil Wayne is nowhere to be seen. What happens instead is much preferable, though; some haggard inmates at the asylum mouth the words to his hook, and it just feels right.