To Reach Young People, Social Innovation Goes Online

Nancy Lublin is the CEO (and COP–“Chief Old Person”) of DoSomething.org , which works on converting the online sentiments of teenagers into real-world actions.

In this video, Lublin talks about how the Internet has changed the role of evangelizing about social innovation, taking it from an intense and inefficient face-to-face process to one that can be completed in seconds online. That can help the process–it’s a good way way to inspire action, especially among younger people–but also hinder it, since simply clicking on something online doesn’t necessarily translate to anything meaningful in the real world.

This video is part of a series on prominent social innovators, convened by PwC during the 2011 Social Innovation Summit and discussing their work that we’ll be hosting here on Co.Exist.

Here’s a little preview of everyone who will be featured.